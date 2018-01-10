LATEST: Politburo acts on prices

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Zanu PF Politburo has established an ad-hoc committee to deal with wanton price increases for basic commodities in the past three months with President Mnangagwa warning unscrupulous business people Government would deal with them. The ad-hoc committee is chaired by the revolutionary party’s second Secretary and Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (rtd).

Prices of most basic commodities have more than doubled since November last year mainly due to speculation and profiteering among producers and retailers. Prices of school uniforms also went through the roof last week ahead of the start of the new school term on Tuesday. Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said at its 315th Ordinary Session at the party headquarters today, the Politburo resolved to deal decisively with the issue of price increases.

Details to follow…