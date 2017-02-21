LATEST: OPC staff throw party for President Mugabe

February 21, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
President Mugabe is shown a picture book carrying artistic images by Zimbabwean artists by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda while Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa looks on at Munhumutapa Building. Picture by John Manzongo

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter
Staff in the Office of the President and Cabinet this morning threw a birthday party for President Mugabe who turned 93 today.

President Mugabe attended the party at his Munuhumutapa Offices before proceeding to Cabinet.

The Head of State and Government and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces thanked God for giving him a long life.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda presented three presents to the President.

The party was also attended by the two Vice Presidents, Cdes Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko and Cabinet ministers.
