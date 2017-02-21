LATEST: OPC staff throw party for President Mugabe

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

Staff in the Office of the President and Cabinet this morning threw a birthday party for President Mugabe who turned 93 today.

President Mugabe attended the party at his Munuhumutapa Offices before proceeding to Cabinet.

The Head of State and Government and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces thanked God for giving him a long life.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda presented three presents to the President.

The party was also attended by the two Vice Presidents, Cdes Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko and Cabinet ministers.