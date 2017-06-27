LATEST: No to urban tollgates – Manyenyeni

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter

Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni has shot down suggestions by Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere to introduce urban tollgates, saying toll money would be poorly accounted for.

He advocated for a fuel levy to enable the city to refurbish the roads.

During a tour of the city’s roads recently, Minister Kasukuwere said Government was ready to support the city “in terms of new direction like tollgates.”

Mr Manyenyeni said the most visible application of the funds collected from tolls were “the toll gate structures themselves.”

“The manual toll gate set-up is outdated, e-tolls perhaps,” he said. “Labour intensive, cops and all. I prefer a Special Purpose Vehicle type of fund handled independently – far away from Government cronies.

“I would prefer a road infrastructure fund supported by international contractors paid for by fuel levy deducted at source to settle the road fund debts.

“Fuel levy is fairer – a couple of cents more per litre (in safe hands) we can refurbish our roads immediately. The fuel companies are willing to run with it from when I last checked early last year.”

Mr Manyenyeni said his experience with tollgates so far was disappointing.

