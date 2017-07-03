LATEST: No debt write offs this time, Gvt tells residents

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter

There will be no debt write-offs this time around and ratepayers should pay their bills to enable local authorities to provide services, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has said.

Addressing delegates attending the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe (UCAZ) annual general meeting in Victoria Falls last week, Minister Kasukuwere said residents should pay their bills to enable councils to meet their obligations.

He said ratepayers should not expect a reprieve from Government.

“You cannot demand better services when you do not pay what is due to councils,” he said.

“I am keen to see local authorities prosper and my ministry will support all efforts by urban local authorities aimed at improving revenue and services.”

In 2013, Government ordered all 92 rural and urban councils to write-off debts owed by residents since February 2009 to June of that year.

Details to follow…