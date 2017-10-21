Latest Nissan Navara launched in Zim

Tinashe Makichi Motoring

The all new Nissan NAVARA was launched last night in the capital city. For local Bakkies fanatics, this is a vehicle that is going to meet your comfort and performance needs. The all-new Nissan NAVARA merges the rugged strength of a bakkie with the comfort of a luxury SUV, to create a new kind of beast that’s the best of both worlds.

With a ground breaking five link coil rear suspension system, the NAVARA redefines ride comfort and handling both on- and off-road. The vehicle boasts of a powerful twin-turbo diesel engine, pushing out 140kW and 450Nm of torque, coupled with the smoothness of an optional seven speed automatic transmission. Even with a premium leather-clad cabin, the NAVARA loses none of its rugged credentials. Get behind the wheel, and feel what it means to be rugged, redefined.

“Nissan produced the first bakkie in 1935. With 14 million Nissan Bakkie Owners blazing trails in 180 countries around the world, our proud legacy of reliability and innovation continues today. As long as there’s an adventure on the horizon, Nissan will take the lead,” said Nissan. The Nissan NAVARA shows how power, acceleration and fuel efficiency can not only coexist but thrive. Class-leading fuel efficiency is achieved by using low friction components, reduced mass, wide range gear transmissions and enhanced aerodynamics.

The Nissan NAVARA is the first mainstream bakkie with a rear coil suspension similar to large SUVs. The heavy duty five link coil rear spring suspension versus the traditional rear leaf suspension offers exceptional comfort absorbing the bumps on and off-road. Ideal for securing any load, the innovative Utili-track tie down system consists of two channels, running the length of the bakkie bed walls.

Heavy duty moveable cleats can be locked anywhere in special tie down points so you can position your load safely, securely and with ease. As tough as they come, the Nissan NAVARA’s fully boxed ladder frame is made with rugged high-tensile strength steel for improved structural rigidity and more torsional stiffness giving better handling and ride comfort without compromising load carrying ability. All controls are in exactly the right spot for quick mastery of your environment. The sporty, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls lets you operate cruise control and the audio system while your hands stay right where they should. The Bluetooth hands-free phone system lets you make and take calls with ease.

The Nissan NAVARA delivers smart comfort and refinement while maintaining the Nissan NAVARA’s acclaimed toughness with its off-road ability, durability and load capacity. With its confident, muscular looks, this is a bakkie that means business. Nissan NAVARA can make go anyway with different levels of comfort. That is why only the finest accessories are approved by Nissan to compliment the Nissan NAVARA. Nissan Approved Accessories are specifically designed and manufactured to fit the Nissan NAVARA to ensure optimal vehicle performance in support of vehicle warranty. Nissan accessories comply with Nissan Accessory Design Standards to ensure best performance, durability, quality and support.