LATEST: New Ministers sworn in

October 10, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
President Mugabe swearing in Masvingo Minister of State Dr Paul Chimedza at State House today. Picture by John Manzongo)

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter —
President Mugabe swore in three new Cabinet and three Ministers of State this afternoon following a Cabinet reshuffle announced yesterday.
The three Cabinet Ministers are Retired Major General Happyton Bonyongwe (Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs), Cdes Edgar Mbwembwe (Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry) and Chiratidzo Mabuwa (Youths, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment.

The Ministers of State are Dr Paul Chimedza (Provincial Affairs, Masvingo) Cdes Webster Shamu (Provincial Affairs, Mashonaland West and Thokozile Mathuthu (Provincial Affairs, Matabeleland North).

Ambassador Maboyi Ncube, who was appointed Provincial Minister of State for Matabeleland South, was not present at the swearing in ceremony.
  • Cecil Roars

    You mean old ministers in new in portfolios I guess. These guys are as old as Zimbabwe itself, in their positions as government ministers. Nothing is new about them.

  • Moe_Scyslack2

    Useless. Just useless. 37yrs in all you have are excuses