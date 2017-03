Herald Reporter

Former Vice President Joice Mujuru has today announced that her party’s name has changed from Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) to National People’s Party (NPP).

The move follows contestations regarding ownership of the ZimPF name after she fired seven senior members from the party on allegations of spying for Zanu-PF.

The seven, who included Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo, hit back by firing Mujuru and claiming ownership of the party name.

Details to follow…