LATEST: Mazara sues Chivayo for $500 000

Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter—

Sunday Mail Features and Opinions Editor Garikai Mazara has filed a $500 000 lawsuit against businessman Wicknell Chivayo over alleged defamatory WhatsApp messages. In a claim filed in the High Court today, Mazara is demanding $500 000 damages for injuria and interests. Chivhayo has 10 days to respond to the summons. He allegedly hurled insults and obscenities at Mazara saying, “Urimbwa yemunhu unofa uchishupika. (You are a dog and you will die poor).”

He went on to critique Mazara’s profile picture insinuating that he was HIV positive.

“On your profile picture muromo wakafunuka. I’m sure inzara and mapundu ese ayo, asi une Aids?” reads part of the messages.

Some of the messages contain unprintable profanities.

Through his lawyer Advocate Edley Mubaiwa instructed by Mr Tichawana Nyahuma of Sengwe Law Chambers, Mazara said the messages were humiliating, degrading and ignominious.