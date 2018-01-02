LATEST: Masvingo legislators to be recalled

January 2, 2018 Headlines, Top Stories
Walter Mzembi

George Maponga Masvingo Bureau
The Zanu-PF provincial leadership in Masvingo is set to recall from Parliament four legislators believed to have been some of the foot soldiers of the G40 faction within the ruling party.
The recalls are expected to claim the scalp of former Foreign Affairs Minister Engineer Walter Mzembi.

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairperson Cde Ezra Chadzamira said Engineer Mzembi – who was also Masvingo South legislator – together with ex-Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Dr Paul Chimedza (Gutu South), former provincial political commissar Cde Jappy Jaboon (Bikita South) and ex-deputy secretary for transport in the Politburo Dr Daniel Shumba (Masvingo Urban) would soon be recalled from Parliament. – Details to follow

 
