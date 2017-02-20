LATEST: Local companies get 40% stake in Beitbridge-Chirundu highway

Lloyd Gumbo Senior Reporter
The company that won a tender for the dualisation of the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu highway, Geiger International, will call for expressions of interest from companies that want to be involved in the project, parliamentarians heard today.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo said Government had managed to negotiate with the Austrian firm to ensure that 40 percent of the project was reserved for locals.

He made the remarks while giving oral evidence before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development chaired by Zanu-PF MP for Chegutu West, Cde Dexter Nduna.

The committee wanted to know how locals were going to get the 40 percent and the criteria to be used in selecting the companies.

“As Government and as a ministry, we awarded the dualisation of the Beitbridge-Chirundu road to Geiger International, which is an Austrian company and our work ends there,” said Dr Gumbo.

“Second to that, we negotiated for 40 percent local involvement in the construction of this road. But as a ministry, we are not going to be involved to say use this or that criteria.

“The criteria to be used will be done by the contractor because they are the ones who must come up with a project that will satisfy us. They will have to advertise for the kind of work they want locals to be involved in, whether it’s provision of quarry and so forth.”

Dr Gumbo chided the committee for interfering with executive work by rushing to make policy pronouncements, which is a preserve of the executive.

Details to follow….
    Inevitably local contractors were bound to be involved to some extent as it would be illogical and impractical to expect everything including material to be imported. Whilst acknowledging the involvement of locals, I am not concerned much about the percentage of the job partaken by local subcontractors. The project when completed will forever be imbedded on Zimbabwean surface and be used by and to the benefit of Zimbabweans. What is important is that the job is done timely, at competitive costs without inflated fees, with no brown envelopes being passed around, and the job itself being done at the highest of standards. Being major trunk roads, I hope the planning has provided for overpasses where there are major intersections and rail tracks, turning lanes both for traffic branching to turn left and right, as well as the preservation of expansion space especially when passing through populated locations. Granted, the cost for major structures such as overpasses and interchanges is enormous and so may not have been provided for at this stage. However, it will still be useful to reserve ample space on key spots for such structures to be put up gradually one at a time at a future point in time when funds permit. Lastly, given the tendency of some drivers to occasionally overtake on oncoming lanes even on dualised stretches, it will be necessary to keep the dualised stretches separated throughout by impassable medians.

  • Fred Moyo

    after the shoddy Mutare – Plumtree job nxa