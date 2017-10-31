LATEST: Kenyatta wins disputed election by 98.2%

October 30, 2017 Africa
NAIROBI. – Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has declared that the just-concluded repeat presidential election was credible, free and fair.

Chebukati has subsequently declared Jubilee’s Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto as president-elect and deputy president-elect, respectively.

Incumbent President Kenyatta garnered 7,483,895 votes, which is 98.27pc of the valid votes cast in the fresh election held last week and which was boycotted by his main challenger, (National Super Alliance) Nasa’s Raila Odinga. – Daily Nation/HR.
