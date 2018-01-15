LATEST: JSC launches graft courts

Daniel Nemukuyu and Nokutenda Chiyangwa
The judiciary has scaled up its anti-graft drive with a raft of measures that will see the setting up and operationalisation of special courts to expeditiously deal with corruption-related matters, the Chief Justice has said. The courts should be established in all provinces but the first two—one in Harare and another in Bulawayo—should open their doors to the public by March this year.

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi (R) chats with Senate President Edna Madzongwe. Pictures by Wilson Kakurira

Officially opening the 2018 Legal Year in Harare today, Chief Justice Malaba said the Judicial Service Commission was also fighting corruption internally through a Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee (JEAC), which deals with ethical and integrity issues within the Commission. The judiciary boss said JSC’s efforts complement President Mnangagwa’s fight again the scourge.

  • Herbert Mugwagwa

    We’ll wait and see. l believe Zimbabwe has everything it needs to fight graft and corruption except will power! We can have as many courts as we want but as long as we are not willing, as long as we don’t take action against certain individuals in high places and those well-connected, it remains a wild goose chase. For now we will try to believe our President and the Chief Justice though we are still skeptical.

  • Duke-General Hacha

    Good move. Public confidence in this administration can only be restored if we get quick results. Clever lawyers were using the ruse of delaying cases and submerging them on the courts’ role. In the end most cases died a natural death when public interest died down.

  • zimbotry

    Lets see how many big players end up there. On past performances none…..but we live in hope

  • gerembasiyo

    Hapana some of us we are now in Exile because of a poor Judicial system. Hatina kutiza Justice but takatiza corrupt Magistrates and PPs. Pane Anonzi Oscar Madhume wepa Harare Magistrates very corrupt. Kutoita Kadumbu nemari dzema complainants. Tovaziva, The President should really prove this fight against corruption to us.