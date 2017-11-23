LATEST: Jah Prayzah jets in

by Wilson Kakurira

Musician of the moment Jah Prayzah, who had been on tour in Australia, touched down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport today, where he was welcomed by hundreds of fans.

His return followed the dominance of his hit song “Kutonga Kwaro” during the period of Operation Restore Legacy, which ended with the resignation of President Mugabe on Tuesday.

Zanu-PF subsequently nominated former Vice President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa for President and he will be sworn in tomorrow.

Jah Prayzah, whose real name is Mukudzeyi Mukombe, spoke to his fans for a few minutes, before he was whisked away by his security into his vehicle.