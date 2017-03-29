LATEST: High HIV prevalence in students worries Gvt

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Government has expressed concern over the high prevalence rate of HIV infections and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) among youths, especially college and university students.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa said HIV prevalence rate had decreased countrywide from 29 percent to about 13 percent.

“But it is still high and it must come down further,” he said. “We discovered that there are four groups in this country where the HIV rate is still high. Those on the lead of the group are young people, both girls and boys, especially those in colleges and universities. They still need help.

“So your children that you are sending there would always think that they don’t have anyone to control them while out there, resulting with them catching HIV and STIs. So, that is one group, young women, young men.”

Details to follow…..