LATEST: Gvt revises growth rate

March 9, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter
Government has revised this year’s economic growth rate from 1, 7 percent to 3, 7 percent following prospects of a bumper harvest expected this farming season and positive results already trickling in from sweeping economic policies being implemented across all sectors of the economy.

Among other things, Government is addressing issues to do with ease of doing business, policy clarity, high cost of doing business and engagement of the international community to bring back the country on a robust economic revival path.

Addressing military officers attending the Joint Command and Staff Course Number 30 in Harare yesterday, Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa said this good harvests anchored on Command Agriculture expected this year would spur economic growth nationally.

“We have never spent as much money as we have done on agriculture as we have done this season,” said Minister Chinamsa.

“I am pleased that with the blessings of the Almighty, who gave us abundant rains, we are anticipating growth in agriculture. In fact, we are revising growth in the agricultural sector which in turn we are revising the overall growth. I anticipate after the revision our growth to be around 3, 7 percent from 0, 7 percent or so that we had anticipated in the 2017 National Budget.

“We are looking at maize, we are anticipating production of around US$3 billion from all sectors – Command (Agriculture), Presidential Input Scheme, A2 farmers, A1 farmers, those who did not subscribe to Command Agriculture we are expecting grain delivery of 3 million metric tonnes. This is over and above what we achieved last year of around 1 million metric tonnes, even less around 750 000 metric tonnes.

Details to follow….
  • Progressive Zimbabwean

    I wish to congratulate the government of the Republic of Zimbabwe particularly the Vice President of the Republic whom I credit for his hard work in commanding all concerned to work towards production on the land. To Mr. Mnangagwa and his colleagues I would like to encourage them to look beyond command agriculture and introduce sweeping changes to the way we do things. Those filthy expensive cars must be off our roads to save not only on fuel but the actual cost of acquiring them. How do we explain as a country the expensive cars we drive. We need to stop this extravagance.

  • muparavanda

    What about the floods that have been ravaging many parts of the country , damaging crops and destroying livestock? Can we still expect a ‘bumper harvest’ seriously? Have u assessed already the damage caused by the incessant rains before revising your figures? So Mr minister are you being sincere here? Doctors were on strike the other week and all civil servants are yet to recieve their 2016 bonuses? So what positive growth can be expected in such an environment except that from ‘cooked’ figures? Stop lying to us.