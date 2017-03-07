LATEST: Ghanaian journalists scramble to interview President

March 7, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
President Mugabe addressing the Ghanaian media in ACCRA, Ghana earlier today. (Pic by Presidential photographer Joseph Nyadzayo)

From Lloyd Gumbo in ACCRA, Ghana
President Mugabe has just addressed Ghanaian journalists where he touched on various issues ranging from his stay in Ghana, the values of Africa’s founding fathers, among them Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere, Modibo Keita and the prospects of enhanced bilateral relations between Harare and Accra.

Hordes of Ghanaian journalists thronged President Mugabe’s hotel here early in the morning for an opportunity to interview him.

The President said despite the fact that all African countries were now politically independent, some of them still relied on decisions made in Europe and America.

He said African resources must benefit people from the continent.

The President and his delegation are expected back in Harare this evening

More details to follow…
  • Judas Iscariot

    “He said African resources must benefit people from the continent”
    Does this apply to the poor people of Chiadzwa? Did they benefit from the diamond revenues? Are Chinese now considered people from our continent,since they seem to be benefiting the most from resources.

  • Moe_Syzlack

    Zvogotipeiko?