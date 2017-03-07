LATEST: Ghanaian journalists scramble to interview President

From Lloyd Gumbo in ACCRA, Ghana

President Mugabe has just addressed Ghanaian journalists where he touched on various issues ranging from his stay in Ghana, the values of Africa’s founding fathers, among them Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere, Modibo Keita and the prospects of enhanced bilateral relations between Harare and Accra.

Hordes of Ghanaian journalists thronged President Mugabe’s hotel here early in the morning for an opportunity to interview him.

The President said despite the fact that all African countries were now politically independent, some of them still relied on decisions made in Europe and America.

He said African resources must benefit people from the continent.

The President and his delegation are expected back in Harare this evening

More details to follow…