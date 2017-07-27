LATEST: First Lady urges Pres Mugabe to name successor

FIRST Lady Amai Grace Mugabe has urged President Mugabe to name who is going to succeed him as he has the final say on whoever is going to be his successor when the time comes.

She also called for the re-alignment of the Zanu-PF constitution to the national Constitution to allow for 50:50 representation in the party position.

Dr Mugabe also castigated party leaders fomenting factionalism in the party saying everyone should wait for President Mugabe to complete his tenure as the country’s leader.

More details to follow . . .