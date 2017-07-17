LATEST: First Lady on the mend

Felex Share Senior Reporter

First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe is on the mend following a freak accident at the Harare International Airport on Saturday morning that saw her suffering a minor ankle injury.

Presidential Press Secretary Mr George Charamba today said by Sunday morning, Amai Mugabe was “up and about”.

The First Lady got injured on her return from Singapore where she had accompanied President Mugabe for his routine medical check-up.

The Head of State and Government receives specialised eye treatment in the Asian country.

The First Couple’s chauffeur set the vehicle in motion before the First Lady had properly settled in.

The unexpected movement of the vehicle saw Amai Mugabe withdrawing her foot from the car, and as she lost her balance, one shoe came off and was run over by a rear wheel.

She suffered some soft tissue bruising on the right ankle and was treated at a local hospital and discharged on the same day.

More details to follow….