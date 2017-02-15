LATEST: CPU warns public over flooding

Abigail Mawonde, Herald Correspondent

The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has strongly warned the public to be on high alert for a tropical cyclone building up in the Mozambican channel expected to cause flooding in parts of the country.This follows a weather forecast issued by the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) earlier this week warning the public of the occurrence of the heavy rains from Thursday until Monday (16 – 20 February, 2017).

The areas most likely to be affected are Masvingo, Matebeleland South and southern parts of Manicaland. CPU warned of flooding and drowning that could occur during the period.

The rest of the country is expected to remain wet and humid today. The department urged the public to regularly follow weather forecasts on television and radio.

It also said updated information on weather forecasts is accessible via its social networking sites like twitter (@MSDZIM) and Facebook accounts.

