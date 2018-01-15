LATEST: Couple loses $37 000 cash to armed robbers

Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter

Five armed robbers allegedly pounced on a Glen Norah C couple during the night and got away with $37 000 in cash and mobile phones after torturing the couple with a hot iron.

Mikia Pirikisi (31), Tariro Mutsamanye (27), Daniel Munyanyi (40), Gilbert Tavagadza (47) and Leonard Huni (34), allegedly threatened to shoot the couple when they refused to disclose where they kept their money.

The gang used a hot iron to ‘iron’ the couple’s bodies until they gave in to the torture and disclosed where they kept the money.

More details to follow…