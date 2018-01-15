LATEST: Couple loses $37 000 cash to armed robbers

January 15, 2018 Headlines, Top Stories

cashTendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter
Five armed robbers allegedly pounced on a Glen Norah C couple during the night and got away with $37 000 in cash and mobile phones after torturing the couple with a hot iron.

Mikia Pirikisi (31), Tariro Mutsamanye (27), Daniel Munyanyi (40), Gilbert Tavagadza (47) and Leonard Huni (34), allegedly threatened to shoot the couple when they refused to disclose where they kept their money.

The gang used a hot iron to ‘iron’ the couple’s bodies until they gave in to the torture and disclosed where they kept the money.

More details to follow…

 
  • Cecil of Mosi-oa-Tunya

    Sad. You keep the cash in the bank, politicians make sure you do not access it when you need it. You keep it at home and the criminals iron your body and you part with the money. The authorities are likely to advise people to keep the money with banks. I am just ore-emptying them. Is this not what a country look like?

  • what was it ?

    Bond notes or USD ? there is a BIG difference in value !!!