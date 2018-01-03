LATEST: Cops probe city violence

Crime Reporter

Police have intensified their investigations into a case in which vendors and cellphone dealers operating in the city clashed on Tuesday evening with “criminals” who were in the habit of terrorising them and stealing their wares. The incident occurred along Angwa Street and the former Ximex Mall. Two suspected criminals were arrested and police are still looking for their accomplices.

Shops in the CBD were forced to close early following running battles between the vendors and the alleged criminals who were throwing stones at each other. Police today heavily deployed in the city to thwart further disturbances. Several trucks carrying policemen could be seen patrolling around the area. On Tuesday night, national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“It is believed that there are some criminals who target vendors at Ximex Mall taking their wares and today (Tuesday) they went to the area where they clashed with the vendors,” he said.

He said the vendors resisted the usual harassment, resulting in clashes. Investigations have also revealed that some of the alleged criminals were coming from the direction of Harvest House, the MDC-T headquarters. Investigations to ascertain the motive behind this are still in progress,” Chief Supt Nyathi said.

Details to follow…