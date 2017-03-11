LATEST: Cop killer jailed

Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter

A commuter omnibus driver who hit and dragged a police officer for 25 metres with his vehicle killing him instantly while speeding off a roadblock three years ago, was today sentenced to an effective three years in jail.

Talent Mudzimba (32) was arrested in 2014 and was initially charged with murder.

During trial at the High Court, the charge was changed to culpable homicide.

The matter was then referred to a lower court for trial.

Mudzimba then appeared before magistrate Ms Nomusa Sabarauta.

He convicted him after a full trial.

Mrs Sabarauta sentenced him to five years in prison before setting aside two years on condition of good behavior.

In addition, he was prohibited from driving all motor vehicles in respect of Class 1 and his licence was cancelled.

Details to follow….