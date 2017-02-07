LATEST: ConCourt to decide on Prof Moyo’s arrest

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Court Reporter

THE Constitutional Court will on Wednesday determine the legality of the arrest by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo on allegations of swindling the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund.

Minister Moyo was last year arrested by ZACC on allegations of abusing Zimdef funds amounting to $400 000.

Before his court appearance date, the minister instructed his lawyer Mr Terrence Hussein to file an urgent interdict at the Constitutional Court.

Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku, in his chambers, temporarily stayed the prosecution pending determination of the main constitutional challenge.

The registrar of the Constitutional Court has set down the hearing of the main challenge for Wednesday morning.

This was after the parties filed the relevant papers for the matter to heard.