LATEST: Chinamasa challenges SEZ Board

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa has challenged the recently appointed Special Economic Zones Authority board to spearhead an export-led growth of the economy and enhance the country’s capacity to earn foreign currency.

Minister Chinamasa said this when he met members of the SEZ Authority board led by former Reserve Bank Governor Dr Gideon Gono today.

“Companies that locate into SEZ areas should give greater concentration to producing to supply the export market. The board should therefore spearhead and drive an export led growth in the economy. If we have more exports it will mean more foreign currency,” Minister Chinamasa said.

He said the SEZ should offer platforms for transfer of technology and managerial skills and an increase in foreign direct investment.

Details to follow….