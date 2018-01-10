LATEST: Chihuri sued for $3m

Fungai Lupande Senior Court Reporter

A Harare businessman today filed a civil lawsuit of almost $3 million against retired Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Augustine Chihuri whom he accuses of causing his arrest, torture and harassment. The businessman, Mr Bigboy Pachirera who is represented by lawyer Mr Rungano Mahuni, also alleges that the former Comm-Gen robbed him of a Mercedes Benz ML 350, Chrysler Jeep Cherokee, several trucks and a house No. 3853 Old Highfield worth about $50 000.

Mr Mahuni alleges that the property taken from Mr Pachirera was registered in Chihuri’s name or his company Kidsdale Enterprises.

More details to follow…