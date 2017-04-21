LATEST: BVR kits tests start tomorrow

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission will from tomorrow begin site validation tests for the two companies that are bidding to supply the electoral body with Biometric Voter Registration kits ahead of next year’s harmonised elections.

The two companies, Laxton Group Limited from China and Dermalog Identification Systems from Germany were part of three companies whose bids were successful from the initial 12 that tendered for the supply of the kits.

The other successful company, ZETES from Belgium, withdrew its participation.

“The bidders were evaluated by a joint team of ZEC and UNDP representatives and three of them emerged as the best contenders. The selection criteria were based on technical compliance of the gadgets to required specifications and pricing,” said ZEC Chairperson Justice Rita Makarau in a briefing to observers earlier today.

She said at the close of the tender on January 17, 51 companies had shown interest although only 12 submitted their bids.

“This is the stage at which we are now and the process is still underway. Our invitation to you to observe this important stage is part of ZEC’s initiative to ensure stakeholder participation in its activities and to enhance transparency in all its electoral processes. You will therefore be able to witness presentations by the two bidders who have come forward and observe the site validation tests of their respective kits to assess whether they are fit for the purpose.

“The actual site validation process starts tomorrow, 21 April 2017 and ends on 26 April,” she said.