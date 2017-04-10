LATEST: Brig Gen Murozvi declared national hero

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald correspondent

Brigadier General James Jotham Murozvi whose Chimurenga name was James Tichatonga has been declared a national hero.

He was 60.

Brigadier General Murozvi died on Thursday last week at WestEnd Hospital after succumbing to diabetes and high blood pressure, which he had battled for many years.

His body will be interred at the National Heroes Acre on Wednesday.

Zanu-PF secretary for Administration, who is also the Minister of Home Affairs Cde Ignatius Chombo, visited Brig Gen Murozvi’s home in Harare where he broke the news about his national hero status.

He told mourners that President Mugabe, in consultation with the Politburo, had seen it befitting that the late Brigadier General Murozvi be accorded the national hero status.

Cde Chombo said Brig Gen Murozvi’s work during and after the liberation struggle spoke volumes about his commitment in liberating the country, hence the befitting honour.

“His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF, Cde Robert Mugabe, has conferred a national hero status on the late Retired Brigadier General James Jotham Murozvi,” he said.