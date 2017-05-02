LATEST: Authorities fuel illegal settlements says First Lady

Felex Share Senior Reporter

First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe today said authorities responsible for land in urban areas should be answerable for the demolition of houses built on illegal settlements.

She said it was disheartening that authorities chose to turn a blind eye when people were building, only to order the destruction of the houses after such investments.

Dr Mugabe made the remarks while handing over a house built by the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) to musician Dickson “Cde Chinx” Chingaira in Harare.

“There are questions we are asking and we want answers,” she said.

“Someone must answer these questions out there, kuti ndiani akambopa land iyoyo, ndiyani akasainira, who was the councilor during that particular time, how did it go.

“We want to get the real story, not only the chorus that people built on undesignated land. I saw this happening and you all saw it. Inga huku nembudzi dzedu topfigira wani, what about a person.”

More details to follow….