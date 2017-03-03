LATEST: 246 die in floods as Government appeals for help

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent

Government today launched an international humanitarian appeal following floods that have affected all the country’s provinces which have so far killed 246 people, injured 128, marooned 1576 and left 1 985 homeless.

The floods have also resulted in 74 schools being damaged, 70 dams have been breached with five health institutions having also been damaged.

The appeal for assistance comes after President Mugabe declared the floods a state of disaster as they have ravaged most parts of the country.

Speaking on behalf of other line ministries, Local Government Public Works and National Housing Minister, Cde Kasukuwere said the affected populations were in dire need of assistance to rebuild their homes, rehabilitate social institutions as well as recover lost property and livelihoods.

As such he said gaps still exist therefore interventions from different stakeholders were much needed to assist the affected families.

“It is apparent that extraordinary response measures to alleviate suffering of citizens of this country in communal, resettlement and urban areas have to be intensified. The thrust of Government is to go beyond emergency response to ‘building back better in the post disaster recovery period,” he said.

“I am therefore appealing to the development partners, private sector and general public inclusive of those in the Diaspora to rally with the Government to support the emergency relief programmes in line with policy which requires that every citizen has a responsibility to avert and or limit the effects of a disaster.”

“There is an inadequate supply of tents, food stuffs, drugs for the displaced people. There is need for blankets and clothing for the affected families as they are at risk of contracting pneumonia and acute respiratory infections. Girls and women need sanitary wear and school children need stationery and classrooms.”

The flood disaster, Minister Kasukuwere said, is to be managed by the Cabinet Committee on Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management Committee under his chairmanship as well as Provincial and District Administrators.