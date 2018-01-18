LATEST: 2017 A’ Level results out

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Professor Paul Mavima respond to questions during parliament sitting in Harare. (Picture by Memory Mangombe)

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent
The November 2017 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Advanced Level results are out and candidates may start collecting them as from tomorrow. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima made the announcement during the celebrations to mark the release of the results held at Holiday Inn in Harare today.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) are pleased to announce the release of the November 2017 Advanced Level examination results.  We would like to commend all centre heads for running this examination session with integrity and due diligence,” he said.

The overall pass rate for the ZIMSEC A’ level examinations last year was 82.6 percent as compared to the November 2016 pass rate which was 84.2 percent.

More details to follow…
  • Moe_Scyslack2

    Zimsec is mug. Cambridge will get you somewhere. That’s just reality

    • Mbonisi Mtunzi

      You may be right to a greater extended , cause Cambridge is International , but if you pass Zimsec exams you definitely go somewhere !!

    • Nelly

      Nah. O and A levels are so insignificant now. It’s the Uni you go to that matters. And US universities are the most credible and they adore Zim students especially the Sciences students. As long as you pass the SAT they don’t care if you wrote ZIMSEC.

  • Paul Phiri

    hope i passed