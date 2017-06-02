Lamentations @ 12 returns to Theatre in the Park

Vongai Mbara Arts Reporter

Tomorrow there will be a special staging at Theatre in the Park of the play “Lamentations @ 12”, a powerful story about the stolen age of innocence.

The play returns after a previous run at the venue, which spurred it to international success. “Lamentations @ 12” was written by playwright and actress Getrude Vimbai Munhamo who also stars in the production alongside talented actress, Delma Chiwereva.

In an interview, the play’s producer, Daves Guzha, said people’s response to the play was good and he is looking forward to the big day.

“So far we have had good responses from people. We have toured Lupane, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls and we have received very good responses. I am positive that it is going to be a special performance.

“There will be a discussion after the screening, so people should come in numbers to witness it,” he said. Lamentations has managed to attract the embassy of the kingdom of Netherlands which is supporting the play.

“The embassy of Netherlands does a lot of support for the girl child and they have agreed to come on board in supporting our play. We feel honoured and we are very grateful for that,” said Guzha.

“Lamentations @ 12” seeks to expose abuses that the girl child experiences in the society in different circumstances. “Lamentations @ 12” is a social mirror that reflects on harsh realities that young girls in various communities face every day.

The play is set in historical periods, outlining the misfortunes that young girls, represented by two twelve year-olds have gone through in Zimbabwe before and after independence

In the pre-Independence era that is mainly focused on the country’s war of liberation, “Lamentations @12” celebrates the role that Chimbwidos played during the war and also exposes how some wayward fighters failed to follow the rules of the struggles.

The post-war period in the play shows how tribal conflicts also affected young girls while the final scenes show present day tribulations that young girls go through at the hands of false prophets and as a result of rituals instigated by self-styled traditional healers.