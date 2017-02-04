Lab tests condemn borehole water •Tests show presence of E. coli bacteria •Health experts advise chlorine purification

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter—

WATER from some boreholes in low-density areas in Harare is unsafe for human consumption as tests have confirmed it is contaminated with the Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria. The bacteria can cause water-borne diseases and other health challenges. The water is also contaminated with other coliforms (bacteria) that were not verified by tests requested by The Herald.

E. coli is a bacterium that is normally related with faecal matter.

The Herald took water samples from four northern suburbs of Harare for laboratory tests and results from two boreholes in Borrowdale and Glen Lorne showed that the water is not safe for drinking.

Random samples were also taken from Greystone Park and Gunhill. Zimlabs, which carried out the tests, looked at chemical and micro-biology composition of the water to check if it was safe for human consumption.

Zimlabs is accredited by the Southern African Development Community Accreditation Science (SADCS) and also specialises in soil tests, wastewater and effluent analysis, among other scientific tests.

In its test certificate numbered 44884M yesterday, Zimlabs said: “Basing on the results obtained, the water samples Glen Lorne one and Borrowdale Sam Levy maybe considered unsafe for human consumption because of the presence of coliforms and E. coli in Glen Lorne one.

“The rest of the samples are considered safe for consumption since their Total Viable Count (TVC) is below contaminant limit of 100 000c.f.u/ml.”

However, it has to be noted that the sample Borrowdale Sam Levy was not from the popular Sam Levy Village but is just a code that was given to the sample since it was taken from a house near the area.

The chemical component of the tests focused on the pH, calcium, potassium, sodium, zinc and turbidity, among other things. Turbidity refers to those particles that cannot be seen by naked eyes but water with high turbidity is usually milky. It is normally high during rainy seasons and at times it is determined by the depth of the borehole.

The tests showed that the parameters or the chemical elements of the water in all the suburbs are within the Standards Association of Zimbabwe recommended limits.

Former Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr Paul Chimedza yesterday said the presence of E. coli and other coliforms in the water was a cause for concern.

He said E. coli causes several health problems, some of which have serious consequences. “E coli can cause of a lot of things such as blood diarrhoea and one can end up with anaemia or dehydration,” he said.

“It can also cause renal failure and can affect the urinary tract.” Dr Chimedza, however, said some of the problems such as blood diarrhoea could stop without getting medical treatment.

He said the underlining factor was that the water was contaminated and it was negative reflection of the meagre resources being allocated to the Ministry of Health and Child care to deal with health matters.

He said Government should prioritise the health sector in its allocations. “The health sector must be given more funding to deal with these issues,” he said. “In terms of Government priority list, health is on number five but yes they can prioritise education and people can go to school but as long as one is not well nothing moves.

“If things continue like this, disease burden is going to be higher and end with serious health problems.” Last week Health and Child Care Dr David Parirenyatwa said at least 95 percent of boreholes in the low density were contaminated.

He said of the over 33 boreholes assessed in Mbare residential area, over 20 of them were contaminated. “Some think that because they stay in low-density areas, they are spared from typhoid, but because of the rains, dirt is being washed into those boreholes and as we speak, there is also flooding taking place.

What to do

An expert with one of the country’s leading water purification firms, who refused to be named, gave the following explanation on how to treat contaminated water.

“Pump your water from the borehole into a storage tank and apply chlorine for purification. Filter the water before using it as running water on your tape. In cases where you do not have storage tanks and possibly you are using buckets or other small containers, it is recommended that you use chemicals such as Water Guard to purify the water before drinking it.”