Kwekwe terror groups must be disarmed

November 10, 2017 Local News, MIDLANDS & NORTH-WEST
Emmerson Mnangagwa

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau
FORMER Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly sponsored a Kwekwe based terror group al-Shabaab that attacked his perceived opponents in Midlands province with machetes. This came out of the Midlands provincial coordinating meeting on Wednesday.

“This group should be disarmed now that the person who has been giving them immunity has been fired. They have been going around Kwekwe killing and assaulting people perceived to be enemies of the former VP,” Kwekwe Central legislator, Cde Masango Matambanadzo, told the meeting.

Mnangagwa fled out of the country soon after he was axed by President Mugabe this week. Provincial commissar and Minister of Sport, Arts, Recreation and Culture, Cde Makhosini Hlongwane and Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister, Cde Jason Machaya, who were also in the meeting concurred and confirmed having received the chilling reports about the Kwekwe based al-Shabaab terror group. Cde Hlongwane said the group should be disarmed.

“We have heard about people being attacked with machetes and at times dying. In this day and era it is unacceptable and something should be done. We cannot have a situation where people go around terrorising people in a sovereign nation,” said Cde Hlongwane.

Cde Machaya said he once issued a statement pleading for peace in Kwekwe after people attacked each other with machetes. He urged party youths to remain united and shun violence.

“President Mugabe has taught us to be a peace loving people. We can not have people going around killing each other. Let us go back to the drawing board and work in unity as a party.
    Why do you think the President was informed by Prof Moyo in his decisions against Ngwena? How do you explain the utterances by activists Tsenengamu, Mutodi, Lumumba, Charumbira and expelled war vets Mutsvangwa, Matemadanda and Mahiya insulting Cde Mugabe and his family in Ngwena`s name . If Ngwena indeed valued his good relationship with the President why did he not advise his supporters to stop it and organize for his support in a more amicable manner? . Cde Sarah Mahoka challlenged Ngwena to speak out against and stop those insulting the President and his family. Ngwena never took that advice seriously as he thought he was now in full control of State machinery. The President became the laughing stock in MIDLANDS/MASVINGO provinces. The former VP never cared to silence his supporters. The expelled war vets and the outgoing VP supported the President at the 2014 Congress . They also supported the First Lady ascendance into the Women League and publicly supported the departure of Mai Mujuru. Please dont blame one person for what was created collectively in the party. In politics,if Ngwena is popular and has support ,he must show that now by organizing against the party that has expelled him. Not the Mutodi narrative of a coup. Ane popular support does not need to coup in Zimbabwe.