‘Kushata KweMoyo’ première on cards

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

New feature film “Kushata KweMoyo” is set to hit big screens next month and preparations for the première are at advanced stage. The film which stars Gamuchirai Buve, Kudzai Musango, Charles Mzemba, Alaika Bhasikolo and Elijah Madzikatire was written by Amanda Ranganawa.

It was directed by Shem Zemura of “Muzita RaBaba” fame and shot in Mandara and Uzumba. In an interview, Zemura said preparations are at advanced stage for the feature film.

“It is going to be wine and cheese and black affair at the première. We will announce the venue for the première soon as we are still in talks with some theatres and gardens. The film is about the long term psychological effects of child abuse, bitterness and revenge hence it encourages forgiveness and teaches that there is hope. We chose the black affair part because of the film and we want to match the Hollywood standards at premières as they work with themes,” he said.

He said ticket sales would begin end of this month. Zemura said they are also engaging the corporate world, embassies and stakeholders for promotional material and première.

“Look at how Nigerian film industry is boosting, it is because of the support and appreciation they get from companies. It is our dream to have a free première like other countries, but financial constraints affect us. We are in meetings with different companies, embassies and organizations that deal with the theme in our feature film to endorse it. I am happy that some are coming forth with supporting and what is left is to sign contracts and we good to go,” he said. He said the film was shot on low budget because of limited resources.

“After reading Amanda’s first draft, I knew I had to do a movie about it. I like making movies that will spark a conversation, movies that prompts our society to act. I shot the film with the little resources that I had and would like to thank God, my brothers for their tremendous support,” he said. Asked about other productions, he said they are already working on season five of “Muzita Rababa” and another movie “Thicker than Water”.

“Our goal is to shoot a movie every three months. We are not stopping. 2018 is a good year for us as we are also going to venture into a new fashion programme with some of the reputable celebrities and socialites as hosts,” he said