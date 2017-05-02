Kuchinei Chitsama returns to music

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter —

Preparations for seasoned musician Kuchinei Chatsama’s video launch of the song, “Parere Moyo” are at advanced stage with organisers of the event confirming the latest development.

The video which was shot by Simba Gee at Nyakupfuya farm, Mutoko is about the respect which the society owes each other, especially on choices.

The event which will take place this weekend at The Volt, will see bubbly songstress and divas, Diana Samkange, Rute Mbangwa and Edith WeUtonga performing at the launch while social media fanatic and talk show host Mitchell Gumbo will be the host of the event.

In an interview, Chatsama said all was set for the event.

“The event is star studded as some socialites and celebrities are expected to attend. People are already sending messages, inquiring how they can attend and get invites of which The Volt management is working on that too.

“We chose the venue, The Volt, which we thought would be ideal,” she said.

Chatsama, who rose to fame in the late 90 with her hit song “Nyembesi”, said she was coming back to the music industry after a long break.

“‘Nyembesi’ was my first baby.

“Yes I’m back in the music sector. I’m talking baby steps, hence have started with the single. More would be in the offing since I am working with veteran musician Mono Mukundu.”

She said she was inspired by life’s events while writing the song.

“Right now I am working on a new television programme, a talk show as a co-host. I can’t share many details but my fans should expect a lot from me,” she enthused.