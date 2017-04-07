Kinnah ecstatic ahead of birthday bash

Naledi Sande Arts Reporter

All is set for dancehall star Kinnah’s birthday bash slated for Mbare Netball Complex tomorrow.

Several musicians will be performing at the event.

Kinnah enjoys cordial relationship with fellow artistes from across genres and has worked on several collaborations with them.

“With Soul Jah Love, Killer T and Seh Calaz, we have come a long way together and we share mutual respect. I began the teething phase with Jah Love and to me he is family,” he said.

While other musicians enjoy riding on riddims he believed in “hard core” dancehall.

“With my versatility I ride on conscious; hard core and commercial riddims. People have accepted me like that and they are enjoying my music.

“Every year I release an album and this year people should look forward to an album,” he said.

Paul Shambare of Express Entertainment a promotional company from Victoria Falls is organising the show.

Shambare said they realised the talent in the musician and they want to celebrate with him.

“Kinnah is a talented musician who needs the support of us as promoters. We need to support him and we celebrate his birthday on Saturday,” he said.

The promotional company that has been credited for hosting successful events in Vic Falls is targeting musicians across genres working with them.

“We have since approached different recording stables to work with us in identifying talents. We will be taking them to different parts of the country promoting them,” he said.

Shambare gives an example of how several dancehall musicians have failed to make it because of lack of exposure.

He has worked with several dancehall musicians that include Killer T, Soul Jah Love, Winky D, Kinnah, Tocky and Lady Squanda among others.

“Our main focus has been dancehall but now we are spreading wings to all genres. And we will be having these functions in different parts of the country,” he added.

“Kinnah’s birthday is one event we are having in Harare and we are looking forward to it. The event marks the beginning of our mission to spread across the country,” he said.