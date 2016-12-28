Killer T happy with ‘Bvunza Tinzwe’

Sophie Chese-Msowa Arts Correspondent—

Zimdancehall star Kelvin Kusikwenyu popularly known as Killer T in the entertainment circles has expressed satisfaction with responses his latest offering “Bvunza Tinzwe” has been getting.Released in November this year, the album comprises of tracks such as the title track “Bvunza Tinzwe”, “Dai Maigona Kunamata”, “Hauchateerera”, “Kugara Newe”, “Mafans Angu”, “Mutoro Warema”, “Ndisungei”, “Nhaiwe Rufu”, “Umwe Wangu “, “Vakandinyararira”, “Vana Vangu”, “Vanorohwa Nemabeers” and “Wakandigona”.

Of all the tracks on the album, the title track has proved to be the people’s favourite while other tracks like “Vanorohwa Nemabeers”and “Chifinhu” have also proved to be potential hits.

In an interview, through his manager Kudzai Biston aka Super, Killer T who is billed to perform at City Sports Bar tomorrow said the response the album was getting was overwhelming.

“I am excited with the response we are getting so far because when we released ‘Ngoma Ndaimba’ last year we did not get much shows as we are getting now showing that the latest album has been well received and we are happy about that,” he said.

He urged his fans to come in their numbers tomorrow as this would be his last solo performance for the year.

“I am calling all our fans to come in their numbers and have the feel of Bvunza Tinzwe as this is going to be my last performance alone,” he said.

Chairman, as Killer T is popularly known by his fans, has proved to be one of the most hardworking, consistent and versatile artistes since he launched his career a few years back.

The Mbare-based chanter was crowned the Best Artiste 2016 (Man), and his 2015 album “Ngoma Ndaimba was the Best Album.

His mature lyrics on each of his songs resulted in him being awarded the Best Social Message for his song “Chikorobho” and his collaboration with Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave “Vanondibatirana” was the Best Collaboration at this year’s Zim dance Hall Awards.

It is yet to be seen if “Bvunza Tinzwe” will have the same impact that “Ngoma Ndaimba” had as Killer T was optimistic that the album would fare better, than all his previous works.