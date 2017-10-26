Khaya Moyo meets Chinese envoy

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter—

China has expressed satisfaction with progress made in the implementation of projects signed between Beijing and Harare during exchange visits by President Mugabe and his counterpart Xi Jinping in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Huang Ping told journalists after meeting Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Simon Khaya Moyo at his Munhumutapa Offices yesterday that the progress was encouraging. He visited Minister Khaya Moyo to congratulate him on his recent appointment as the new minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services.

“We discussed the good relationship,” said Mr Huang. “I came to congratulate the honourable Minister on assuming this new job. We already knew each other for a long time and we have established a good relationship. We also talked about the good relationship which dates back to the liberation struggle and also the implementation of the projects signed when our two leaders met. I am happy to see that some of the projects are making good progress, as I went to the construction site of the new Parliament today.

“I was so happy that the roads are there, boreholes are there and electricity is there. So, we have received confirmation from the designer and if everything goes well we can start the construction early next year. Also, lots of good news for the Hatcliffe High School. We have almost finished the construction there. I think we can do the handover maybe in December if we could manage the time so that the students can use this facility early (next year). The other things are also moving.”

China is undertaking various projects in Zimbabwe including the expansion of Kariba South power station and Hwange Thermal Power Station. There are also plans to expand the Harare International Airport. Commenting on the recent Communist Party of China’s Congress, Mr Huang said: “We just held the 19th National Congress of CPC and today President Xi Jinping has been elected as the party secretary of the CPC.

“The leadership of President Xi will continue the building of China into a modernised socialist country following the way we have been following. After so many years of building, I think China now is the second biggest country in the whole world.

“We will also continue to follow the road to build peaceful relationships with all the countries in the whole world. The policies there, no change. China’s development cannot be achieved without coordinating with the whole world, so we are building our country and we are doing our share as one of the major countries in the world to the prosperity of mankind. We will continue to do what we can, like in the past few years China has been donating 30 percent of the economic growth in the whole world.”