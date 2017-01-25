Khama apologises

Khama Billiat

Mugove Chigada in LIBREVILLE, Gabon
WARRIORS star Khama Billiat says they let the nation down at the 2017 AFCON finals.

Zimbabwe were outclassed 2-4 by Tunisia in the last Group B match to bow out of the tournament with just a point, leaving Senegal and Tunisia to progress.

“It is very disappointing and we need to be very honest with ourselves that we have let the nation down,” said Khama.

“But it is part of football, we win some and lose some. We need to be honest with ourselves, go back and take the positives and stay focused at our clubs so that we can be called again.”

The Mamelodi Sundowns star said they made life difficult for themselves by allowing the opponents to score early goals.

“That has been the biggest problem for us through out the tournament. We conceded goals in the first 15 minutes. We started playing our normal game after that, but playing to try and come back into the game is always very difficult.

“It requires double the effort. It is one of those things we recognised contributed to us being out of the tournament,” he said.

He said the Warriors could still make a better impression in the future.

“Now we need to be focused on the future because it takes a lot more than just speaking about it. We need to improve individually,” he said.

“I believe that if we had won that game against Algeria, we could have given ourselves confidence and today we could have been talking a different story. But it is all in the past now and we have to go back and plan for the future. If I was to play at the tournament again, I would like us to win the first game and not be worried going into the next game.

“We need to be back again here at AFCON and we need to come back stronger.”
  • Tiriparwendo

    Khama is a brilliant player, our archilles heal was not players but the technical team. Our team was rich in quality but very poor on strategy. Ipapo uchaona ZIFA appointing another tried and failed local coach and expect a better result next time. Zim need an experienced, successful foreign coach who must wok with another very good and experienced local coach of whom only 2 comes to mind – Sunday and Mapeza. These two are by far the most technical coaches in Zimbabwe but not yet capable of staging an upset at the AFCON. I am however happy with Pasuwa’s decision to quit, this the most important technical decision Pasuwa has made every since taking over as Warriors Coach

    • Madzimba Chengeta

      Sunday struggling to make an impression at ZPC and Mapeza “best second” with all resources at his disposal. ….and about foreign coach it really shouldn’t be a must rather an option depending on set objectives else we just get screwed of our hard earned $….remember a world cup winning coach Alberto Parreira was at the helm fir bafana in 2010 but nothing tangible achieved even failed to qualify for Afcon 2010 but got away with my objective is wc2010 kkkk….and he went back with his loot….we need a good coach even an upcoming one with requisite skills

  • WASU

    thanx Khama. anyway, who is perfect.

  • madzibaba

    This is bush it. How can you apologies if you have put your maximum effort and you lose to a better opponent. Unless if these guys were not putting their effort.

  • Conte

    Khama you play good soccer but I advised you to improve your fitness. In Europe we need strong players. EPL