Key players back for Zim

FORMER captain Brendan Taylor and bowler Kyle Jarvis have both been included in the Zimbabwe Test cricket squad for the first time after lengthy absences when a 16-man party was named yesterday for the two-Test series at home to the West Indies. Taylor and Jarvis had opted to play county cricket in England under Kolpak contracts, which meant they could no longer play for Zimbabwe, but have since been convinced to return to the team.

‘‘Brendan Taylor and Kyle Jarvis are set to make their return to international cricket when Zimbabwe face West Indies in a two-match Test series scheduled to start this weekend,’’ ZC said in a statement. The two players, who recently returned to the national fold after spending some seasons in English county cricket, are part of the 16-man squad selected for the series in Bulawayo. Solomon Mire is in line to make his Test debut, while the uncapped wicketkeeper Nyasha Mayavo has also made the cut. A total of seven changes have been made to the side that played in Zimbabwe’s last Test away to Sri Lanka in July, with Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Tendai Chisoro and Michael Chinouya being the other new faces.

‘‘The first Test is scheduled for 21-25 October, with the second match pencilled in for 29 October-2 November. Both matches will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.’’ Taylor (31) has an average of almost 35 in 23 previous Tests and brings a wealth of experience to the side. The 28-year-old Jarvis last played Test cricket in early 2013.

Graeme Cremer will continue as captain but the squad has been overhauled after July’s tour to Sri Lanka with all-rounders Chisoro and Mire and wicketkeeper Nyasha Mayavo all in line for a first cap. Meanwhile, Kieran Powell (77) and Kyle Hope (61) completed half-centuries in West Indies’ second innings as the visitors had a useful outing in their drawn tour match against Zimbabwe A. After their 126-run second-wicket partnership, West Indies’ middle order notched up useful contributions before allowing their bowlers to have a go at the Zimbabwe A batsmen.

In 27 overs bowled by West Indies in the closing stages of the match, they managed to snuff out four top-order wickets before the game ended in a draw. Powell and Hope began the final day on an overnight score of 74 for 1 and both brought up their respective fifties soon after. The Zimbabwe A bowlers failed to dismiss either set batsmen, and both of them chose to retire out instead. That allowed the West Indies middle order to have another bat, and Jermaine Blackwood (25), Shane Dowrich (37) and Shimron Hetmyer (48) took their total to 263 before they chose to declare.

Shannon Gabriel then quickly removed the hosts’ opener Brian Chari, before a brief resistance between Chamu Chibhabha (24) and Tarisai Musakanda followed. But Raymon Riefer then removed Musakanda, after which Chibhabha and Ryan Burl returned to the pavilion as well in quick succession. The game ended with Peter Moor (10*) and Richmond Mutumbami (1*) at the crease.

Squad

Graeme Cremer (captain), Regis Chakabva, Chamu Chibhabha, Michael Chinouya, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Hamilton Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Solomon Mire, Christopher Mpofu, Peter Moor, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Malcolm Waller, Sean Williams – zimcricket/Reuters/Cricinfo.