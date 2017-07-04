Kenya promises peaceful polls

NAIROBI. — Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday assured the EU observer mission of peaceful elections in August.

Speaking in Nairobi when he held talks with EU Election Observation Mission (EOM), Kenyatta said the East African nation was ready to conduct credible, free and fair polls.

“The government has taken steps to ensure Kenyans exercise their democratic right and choose their leaders without interference,” he said in a statement issued after the talks.

“We have also taken measures to ensure that the polls are credible, free and fair as well as ensuring that the country will be safe during and after the polls,” Kenyatta told head of the EOM to Kenya Marietje Schaake.

Kenyatta, who is seeking a second five-year term in office, faces stiff opposition from former prime minister Raila Odinga. — Daily Nation-Xinhua.