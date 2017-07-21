Kenneth Kaunda well and stable

LUSAKA. – Zambia’s founding president Dr Kenneth Kaunda was yesterday said to be well enough to be sent home as soon as medical specialists had concluded some outstanding medical screening, the Zambian presidency said yesterday.

Dr Kaunda was admitted to the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka during the late hours of Tuesday night “to be treated for a minor ailment… He was rehydrated and judged well and stable enough to be discharged,” said Amos Chanda, press aide to Zambian President Edgar Lungu.

Chanda said Dr Kaunda’s “minders had reported that the former president appeared weak, prompting the minister of health (Chitalu Chilufya) to deploy a specialist medical unit to check on him at his residence.”

The 93-year-old Dr Kaunda was however stabilised after treatment at the hospital. “But he has been kept in hospital longer than necessary to take advantage of his admission and to make him undergo a routine medical screening, after which he is expected to be discharged later today (Thursday) or tomorrow (Friday),” Chanda said.

Zambia’s Acting President Inonge Wina yesterday visited Dr Kaunda in hospital, together with Chilufya, as did members of various diplomatic missions in Lusaka.

Dr Kaunda is a widely respected figure in the Southern African region, having allowed freedom fighters from various countries to use Zambian territory to wage the military and diplomatic struggle against colonialism an the apartheid system in South Africa.

Dr Kaunda’s wife Mrs Betty Kaunda died in the Zimbabwean capital Harare on September 19, 2012 where she is reported to have been visiting her daughter. – New Era/Herald Reporter