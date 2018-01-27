Kazembe meets stakeholders

Ellina Mhlanga

SPORT, Arts and Recreation stakeholders from various backgrounds yesterday took some time to inform Minister Kazembe Kazembe of their concerns at a strategic planning consultative workshop in Harare. The meeting, hosted by the ministry, presented stakeholders from both arts and sports with a platform to highlight the challenges they are facing and ideas on the way forward.

Some of the concerns raised include funding of sport, access to sporting facilities with some of them now being used for activities such as church events. Calls were also made for Government to create a conducive and enabling environment for corporates to invest in sport, with the possibility of considering tax rebates for companies supporting sport and allow easy entry of sport equipment into the country.