Katsande defends Carling Black Label Cup

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande believes the Carling Black Label showdown against Orlando Pirates, which was played on Saturday, was important in helping newcomers to begin settling into the Amakhosi ranks.

Chiefs edged their rivals 1-0.

“When you are playing a derby, it is an interesting game and people can take it as a pre-season game, but the history between these two teams is always exciting,” says Katsande.

“I think we need to help the new guys and the upcoming stars to try to explain what it means to play in the derby and the requirements.

“For now we have told them, ‘Yes, you were playing against Pirates wherever you were, but now you are playing against Pirates in Chiefs colours, so the atmosphere is different just like the tempo will also be different.’

“We are trying to work on one or two things and tweaking some aspects of our game. Overall, we are continuing from last season because last season we were playing some fantastic football.

“It is only that we couldn’t win anything and we were conceding, so we are trying to work on our defensive shape to make everyone understand that everyone is a defender.

“In order for you to attack well, you need to defend properly, so that is what we are working on. Everybody must have a role in defending.

“If you look at the history of football, it shows that the more you are jealous with your goals, the more you are bound to win matches. So obviously good defending wins you championships.’’

Meanwhile, COSAFA president Phillip Chiyangwa has sent a message of condolence to the South African Football Association following the death of two football fans during a stampede before a Carling Cup match at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Two fans died before the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, while several others were injured.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the loss of two lives on Saturday in South Africa. We are with the families of the deceased during these difficult moments.

“May you find comfort in the arms of the Lord. On behalf of COSAFA, ZIFA and on my own behalf, I would like to send my sincere condolences to the families, SAFA and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” said Chiyangwa.

The Harare businessman, who is also the ZIFA president, returned home on Friday from a whirlwind tour that saw him signing landmark football deals in United Kingdom and United States.

“Football fans form the nucleus of the game and they are very vital. With this in mind, we will continue to look at stadium security in the region with a critical eye with a view to making stadia safe for everybody,” Chiyangwa added.

Chiyangwa recently embarked on the tour of the COSAFA region to inspect football infrastructure and state of the beautiful game.

The South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan also sent his condolences.

“SAFA is deeply saddened by the tragedy at FNB Stadium during the Carling Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 29 July 2017.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives.

“We are going to ask for a full report and institute a full investigation on what transpired and the cause for the stampede.

“I would also like to wish the injured speedy recovery. A football match is supposed to be a place of entertainment.

“What happened to at FNB Stadium is very unfortunate,” said Jordaan. — Kick-Off.