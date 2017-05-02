Kasukuwere tests waters, summons chairpersons

Takunda Maodza Assistant News Editor

Embattled zanu-pf national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere has summoned all the party’s provincial chairpersons for a meeting in Harare on Wednesday, but faces resistance as the same officials passed a vote of no confidence on him.

All the provincial chairpersons except Bulawayo recently passed a vote of no confidence on Cde Kasukuwere who stands accused of creating parallel structures allegedly in a bid to oust President Mugabe.

Cde Kasukuwere has also fallen out of favour with war veterans who now want someone with liberation credentials to head the commissariat department. The argument is that Cde Kasukuwere is causing divisions in the ruling party when his chief mandate is mass mobilisation.

Cde Kasukuwere’s commissariat department sent messages to all the provincial chairpersons informing them about Wednesday meeting.

“Good afternoon comrades there will be mobilisation meeting on Wednesday 3 May 2017 at 10am in the commissariat boardroom 3rd Floor zanu-pf headquarters. Please bring your reports with updates on restructuring and state of the party,” reads the message.

But provincial chairpersons who spoke to The Herald last night expressed reservations about the meeting.

They said provinces passed a vote of no confidence on Cde Kasukuwere and it was important that the issues they raised in their petitions be addressed first. Cde Kasukuwere, they said, was jumping the gun.

zanu-pf acting provincial chairperson for Masvingo Cde Joram Gumbo said: “I have not been invited for the meeting I do not know why? I thought there were still issues. I do not know if it is rightful time? Called them to discuss what?”

Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Cde Ephraim Chengeta confirmed receiving the message from the commissariat department.

“I received the message but I do not have enough details. But I thought there are issues that were raised by all provinces including Mashonaland West that we all know. We want to first hear the way forward on what is happening on them. We want to hear hurongwa hutsva. As Mashonaland West we made a resolution (about national political commissar) and we will follow that,” said Cde Chengeta.

In Midlands, the provincial chairperson Cde Daniel Mackenzie Ncube confirmed receiving the message but said he will not attend the meeting.

He, however, was diplomatic about his absence.

“We were summoned for the meeting but I have prior arrangements on Wednesday and will not be there,” he said.

Matabeleland South provincial chairperson Rabelani Choeni will also not attend.

“I got the message but I am committed elsewhere,” he said.

Another provincial chairperson said by calling for the meeting Cde Kasukuwere was testing waters.

“He wants to confuse the situation considering that all the provinces no longer want him as the national political commissar. I will not go,” he said.

However, zanu-pf deputy secretary for legal affairs Cde Paul Mangwana said Cde Kasukuwere was still in office and as such is mandated to call for such meetings with provincial heads.

“He is still in office. He is still in charge of the commissariat. He works with provinces. He is the national organiser but I do not know if he is going to discuss the vote of no confidence (passed on him),” said Cde Mangwana.