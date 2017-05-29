Kasukuwere probe report now complete

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

Embattled Zanu-PF national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere will soon know his fate after a probe team set to investigate allegations being levelled against him completed its report now likely to be presented to President Mugabe this week.

Cde Kasukuwere is facing a litany of allegations that include failing to run the party’s commissariat department and plotting to topple President Mugabe.

To give credence to his alleged questionable leadership, last week Cde Kasukuwere brewed a shocker after he made a unilateral decision to disqualify Cde Pearson Meeting Mbalekwa from contesting in the party’s primaries for the Chiwundura by-election via a text message.

Leader of the Kasukuwere probe team, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, told The Herald yesterday that they had completed the report and it would soon be presented to the President.

“We have finalised the (Kasukuwere) report and what is left is for us to present it to His Excellency, President Mugabe,” he said.

Asked when the report would be tabled to the President and Politburo, Adv Mudenda said: “That I cannot tell.”

Sources close to the matter said the report might be presented to the President this week because it was long overdue.

“I am sure that the report will be presented to the President this week because this matter has dragged for too long,” said the source. “The issue is now creating problems in the party and should be brought to finality.”

Among other things, Cde Kasukuwere is accused of presiding over factionalism in Zanu-PF, through setting up parallel structures with a view to deposing President Mugabe at an envisaged special Congress.

It is alleged that Cde Kasukuwere bulldozed a number of individuals — including high-ranking officials — to influential positions across various structures of the ruling party.

Mashonaland Central was the first to blow the whistle on Cde Kasukuwere for trying to engineer President Mugabe’s ouster via parallel structures primed for an Extraordinary Congress of the party.

Other provincial executives then turned up the heat, signing petitions calling for the removal of the national commissar.

This saw Zanu-PF’s President and First Secretary, Cde Mugabe, assigning the case to a high-level probe team led by Adv Mudenda.

Zanu-PF organs and affiliate organisations last week said Cde Kasukuwere’s case needed closure as it risked affecting preparations for next year’s harmonised elections.

They said Cde Kasukuwere, who was rejected by nine of the party’s 10 provinces, continued to sow seeds of division in the revolutionary party by making unilateral decisions yet he should have recused himself from commissariat business until his case was dealt with by the Politburo.

Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators (ZILIWACO) vice chairperson Cde Josephine Gandiya said Cde Kasukuwere was no longer fit for public office.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chairman Mr Chris Mutsvangwa rebuked Cde Kasukuwere’s abuse of power.