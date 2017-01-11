Kanyemba Bhonzo in narrow escape

Sophie Chese-Msowa Arts Correspondent —

Popular radio and television personality Kanyemba Bhonzo escaped death by a whisker on Sunday after a car he was travelling in was swept away in a flooded river at a low-lying bridge in Mudzi.

He was travelling together with his brother and the video of the accident has since gone viral on social media.

In an interview KB, as Bhonzo is popularly known in entertainment circles, confirmed that he was in the car that is seen on the popular video being swept away while crossing a flooded river and thanked God that they were both fine after the unfortunate incident.

“It is true, I am the one who was in that car together with my big brother who was driving.

“We were coming from Nyamapanda where I had accompanied my brother and we came across that bridge in Mudzi.

There were a number of people at that bridge, some had small cars and were afraid to cross because of the waters but we just told each other that we would cross with our big car.

“Unfortunately when we were almost through that is when the car was overpowered by the water and I am grateful to God that we are both fine and none of us was hospitalised after the accident.

He said the car is still to be assessed for any damages.

Watch the Video below :



“The car arrived today (Tuesday) from Mudzi and it is still to go for service to check if it was affected,” he said.

He said he went to work a day after the accident and all is well.

“The accident happened on Sunday and yesterday (Monday) I was at work, I am fine,” he said.