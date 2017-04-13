Kamwendo dedicates honour to Malawi

Sports Reporter

MALAWIAN international footballer Joseph Kamwendo, who was named by The Herald as the best foreigner to grace the domestic Premiership in the last 25 years, says he is deeply honoured to be recognised by the country’s biggest daily newspaper and has dedicated the award to his country.

The 30-year-old, the only foreign footballer to be crowned Soccer Star of the Year in this country was the stand-out player in the domestic top-flight league in 2005 as CAPS United successfully defended their league title.

He arrived in this country as a raw teenager after having been crowned the best player in Malawi the previous year and immediately imposed himself with some stylish performances as he helped the Green Machine complete back-to-back league championship success stories.

Last week, The Herald sampled all the foreign players who have graced the domestic Premiership, as part of the top-flight league’s Silver Jubilee celebrations and named Kamwendo as the best of the lot in the past 25 years.

“Nicknamed Shakira, this creative midfielder arrived at CAPS United as a teenager oozing with confidence, having been crowned Malawi’s best player the previous season, and he made a big impression with his skills to woo even the neutrals and in 2005 he made history as the first foreigner to be crowned Soccer Star of the Year,” this newspaper remarked.

“He helped CAPS to the league title, but it was clear his talent was destined for a bigger stage and he left to join Danish club FC Nordsjaelland before being wooed by South African giants Orlando Pirates, moving to Mozambique where he played at Liga Muculmana and was then signed by five-time African champions TP Mazembe.”

Kamwendo said he felt humbled by the recognition he received from The Herald after beating a number of star players, including Zambian international Webster Chikabala, who was named as the second best player, and another Zambian star Charles “Chief’’ Chilufya.

“It means a lot to me and it is a blessing. I went there (to Zimbabwe) as a nobody, but God gave me a lion’s heart to conquer,” Kamwendo told The Malawi Nation newspaper.

“It will live in my heart forever and I dedicate it to my country, blessed be God’s love.’’

Another Malawian midfielder Robert Ng’ambi, who is currently plying his trade in the South African ABSA Premiership with Platinum Stars, was named the fifth best foreign player to grace the domestic Premiership in the past 25 years.

“That he played for a modest Harare outfit (Monomotapa) probably meant that very few people noticed how good this midfielder was, but those who know talented footballers would have seen he was brilliant,” The Herald noted.

“He was soon lured by South African sides where he continues to shine with his Platinum Stars coach Calvin Johnson, saying he ‘is a unique case for Platinum Stars and there have been a lot of people after him for long time now.’”

But while Kamwendo is celebrating being honoured by this newspaper, the list of the 11 best foreign players to grace the domestic Premiership in the past 25 years has generated controversy.

Gladman “Dallas’’ Sekawawana, a life-long Dynamos fan who is the second vice-president of crack Harare social football club, Mafero Mafero, says Chilufya, who helped Bosso win the 2002 league championship, was the best of the crop to have graced the domestic top-flight in the past 25 years.

Known as “The Chief”, the Zambian forward was named in ninth place by The Herald.

“For me, The Chief was the best of the best because he was a unique talent and to play for that Bosso team, which was the dominant side in the country at that time and was winning everything, and turn into the club’s best player back then, simply showed he was a class act and he was far better than Kamwendo,’’ said Dallas.

“He was a tricky forward, a big game player and I remember he turned himself into the one whom Bosso would look up to for inspiration and if they got a pressure penalty at Rufaro, in the big game against Dynamos, he would step forward and convert it without showing an nerves which is a quality in itself.

“Maybe, because he played for Highlanders, you guys didn’t see him as many times as would have helped you to appreciate that he was a real gem and he is the best, in my book, by a distance.’’

THE HERALD’S BEST FOREIGN ALL-STAR XI

NUMBER ONE

Joseph Kamwendo (Malawi and CAPS United)

NUMBER TWO

Webster Chikabala (Zambia, Darryn T and Mhangura)

NUMBER THREE

Ian Bakala (Zambia and CAPS United)

NUMBER FOUR

Laughter Chilembe (Zambia and CAPS United)

NUMBER FIVE

Robert Ng’ambi (Malawi and Monomotapa)

NUMBER SIX

Dabwitso Nkhoma (Zambia, Highlanders and Motor Action)

NUMBER SEVEN

Ferdinand Mwachindalo (Zambia, Amazulu and Masvingo United)

NUMBER EIGHT

Clive Mwale (Zambia, Dynamos, Shooting Stars and CAPS United)

NUMBER NINE

Charles Chilufya (Zambia and Highlanders)

NUMBER 10

Kelvin Kaindu (Zambia and Highlanders)

NUMBER 11

Francis Kasanda (Zambia and Dynamos)