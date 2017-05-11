Kabila names new 50-member cabinet

Kinshasa. — Democratic Republic of Congo president has named a new government that doesn’t include any main opposition figures among more than 50 officials.

President Joseph Kabila announced the members of Cabinet on Tuesday, about a month after a new prime minister was put in place.

The new Cabinet will serve under Prime Minister Bruno Tshibala, a key player in the opposition coalition known as the Rassemblement that signed a political agreement reached in December.

However, DRC’s top opposition group disagreed with Tshibala being chosen to run the government.

Other key provisions of the December peace deal call for elections to be held before the end of the year, without Kabila as a candidate.

Dozens were killed in violent demonstrations around the country last year after Kabila remained in power beyond his mandate and elections were postponed. — News24