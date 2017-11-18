Justice Kamocha retires

Daniel Nemukuyu recently in Bulawayo

SEASONED Bulawayo judicial officer Justice Lawrence Kamocha this week retired from the High Court bench after serving the judiciary for 47 years. Justice Kamocha joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs on September 1, 1970 as a court interpreter. Justice Kamocha left a mark as an interpreter due to his fluency in nine different languages.

He studied law and rose through the ranks to become a judge of the High Court. At independence in 1980, Justice Kamocha was sworn in as a magistrate and he worked in various parts of the country, including Beitbridge, Bulawayo and Hwange before being appointed Chief Magistrate of Zimbabwe.

He was appointed judge of the Administrative Court in 1993 and later joined the High Court bench in 1997. In an interview, Justice Kamocha urged younger judicial officers to keep out of politics and serve professionally with honour.

He emphasised on diligence, honesty, determination, hard work as the key to success in the judicial sector. “As a judicial officer, every one trusts you. You need to be honest. Keep out of politics as much as you can and you will serve happily with honour. Stay away from politicians who try to befriend you with the intention of corrupting you. Don’t get yourself in politics. Politicians can mislead you,” said Justice Kamocha.

Commenting on his “rags to riches” type of story, Justice Kamocha said he rose from being an interpreter to become a judge through hard work and determination. “I remained focussed towards my goals. As a magistrate, I worked hard until I was elevated to a senior magistrate. During that time, no one could be promoted beyond that position without a law degree.

“I had to go back to school to study law. I was then promoted to a provincial magistrate, and later on a regional magistrate. When I was a regional magistrate, I worked hard and was now aiming to become a chief magistrate . . .” he said.

The Judicial Service Commission this week handed over a present to Justice Kamocha and his wife at their Bulawayo home. Justice Kamocha said he has served the judiciary for a long time and he now wanted to rest and would not be involved in any form of work after retirement.

“Forty-seven years is not a joke. I now want to rest. I have not thought of anything else to do after retirement,” he said.

Justice kamocha retired on November 15 this year and the day coincided with his 70th birthday.